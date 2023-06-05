An under construction bridge over the Ganga river collapsed in Bihar’s Khagaria on Sunday, PTI reported.

This is the second such incident involving the bridge in just over a year. A portion of the bridge had last collapsed on April 30 last year.

VIDEO | Under construction Aguwani-Sultanganj Ganga bridge collapsed in Bihar's Bhagalpur earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/q26wzRoIlT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2023

The bridge over Ganga, which is supposed to connect Khagaria with Bhagalpur, is being built at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore.

The project, which began in 2014, was originally scheduled to complete by 2019. But, the deadline has been extended four times, according to The Indian Express.

On Sunday, the Bihar government claimed that portions of the bridge were deliberately destroyed in a planned manner as it had design flaws, reported PTI.

“We had approached IIT-Roorkee, which is esteemed for its expertise in construction matters, to conduct a study,” Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said. “It is yet to come up with a final report but experts who had studied the structure had informed us that there were serious defects.”

Additional Chief Secretary of Road Construction Department Pratyay Amrit claimed that the state decided to go ahead with the demolition of the bridge without waiting for the final report.

“It was decided that we must not take any chance and wait for a final report,” he said, according to PTI. “So we went ahead with pulling down parts of the bridge. Today’s incident was a part of such a preventive exercise.”

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in Opposition, alleged there was “rampant corruption” under the rule of the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.

“Sub-standard materials were used for the construction of the bridge,” Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary said. “The CM [Nitish Kumar] is least bothered about the development of Bihar. He must resign from his post after this incident.”