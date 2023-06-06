All 13 Aam Aadmi Party councillors in Chandigarh were on Tuesday suspended from a general House meeting after they entered into an argument with MP Kirron Kher, the Hindustan Times reported.

The councillors were then forcibly evicted from the House.

AAP councillor Jasbir Singh alleged that Kher used unparliamentary and abusive language against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and him after party members raised the subject of spending on solid waste management. The Chandigarh MP, however, denied the claim, The Indian Express reported.

#AAP councillor taken forcibly by marshals after he alleged that MP Kirron Kher abused him. He was moved out when BJP councillor and Chandigarh Mayor said that he cannot use such language against MP.#BJP #Chandigarh@iepunjab pic.twitter.com/uLJcODNWJt — Hina Rohtaki (@HinaRohtaki) June 6, 2023

Singh claimed: “The MP came to my seat and said that ‘ask Kejriwal to give details of the money spent on his house’. She then used abusive words against Kejriwal and went back to her seat. When I objected about it to the House, I used the words that she said but the mayor suspended me instead of taking her action into account.”

However, Mayor Anup Gupta claimed he suspended the AAP councillors after Singh made derogatory remarks about Kher and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that other AAP councillors, instead of apologising for Singh’s remarks, supported him, due to which they were suspended for the day.

Kher, however, said that she did not use any unparliamentary language.

After the AAP councillors were evicted, they held a protest outside the meeting room and sought an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party MP.