Ivan Manuel Menezes, the chief executive officer of the world’s biggest spirits company Diageo, died in London on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old was undergoing treatment for medical conditions, including stomach ulcer. “Over the weekend, we learned that Ivan’s recovery suffered a significant setback due to complications, which followed emergency surgery on the ulcer,” Diageo said in a statement.

Born in Pune on July 10, 1959, Menezes was the son of the chairperson of Indian Railways Board, Manuel Menezes. He was an alumnus of the St Stephen’s College in Delhi and the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He held UK and US citizenship as well as Overseas Citizenship for India.

In January, Menezes was granted Knighthood for services to Business and equality in King Charles’ 2023 New Year Honours List in the United Kingdom.

RiP Sir Ivan Manuel Menezes, Econ. Class of '79 😥 https://t.co/npAjlzYcM0 — Stephanians (@CafeSSC) June 7, 2023

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who studied with Menezes at St. Stephen’s and Columbia University, expressed shock at his demise.

Shocked &numbed 2hear of passing of #IvanMenezes, my classmate at Columba’s &Stephen’s. A more gentle laid back & easy going soul would be difficult 2find. I used 2joke with him as 2how, with these traits, he cld head a multinatl like #Diageo, which he so ably did. RIP my friend. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) June 7, 2023

Menezes was to retire from his post in the company in June end. He will be succeeded by Debra Crew.