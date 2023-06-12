The Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested a man in Pune for allegedly making a death threat to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Facebook, reported the Hindustan Times.

Sagar Barve was arrested after he had allegedly posted on Facebook that Pawar “will meet the same fate as [Narendra] Dabholkar soon”. Anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar had been shot dead in Pune in 2013 allegedly by Hindutva extremists.

After Barve made the death threat to Pawar on June 9, the NCP leader’s daughter and party MP Supriya Sule met the Mumbai police commissioner and a first information report was registered, reported the Hindustan Times. Barve had created two fake accounts to post the threats, according to the FIR.

During interrogation Barve, admitted that he was the user of the Facebook accounts, an unidentified police official told the newspaper. On Sunday, a court remanded Barve in police custody till June 13 for further investigation.

The police are also looking out for another person who issued a derogatory remark against Pawar on Twitter under the profile name of Saurabh Pimpalkar from the Twitter handle “SbhBJP”, reported the Hindustan Times.