The principal of a college in Maharashtra’s Malegaon has been suspended from his post and booked by the police after a seminar at the institution started with an Islamic prayer, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

Subhash Nikam, the principal of the Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad Arts, Science and Commerce College, was forced out of his job after members of Hindutva groups alleged that students at the career guidance seminar were being lured to convert to Islam.

The family of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Apoorva Hiray runs the college.

The career seminar focused on employment opportunities in the defence sector and had been organised in collaboration with a local organisation named Satya Malik Lok Sewa Group.

Nikam told The Indian Express that the organisation started most of its events with a small Arabic prayer. But a large number of people barged into the hall claiming that this was an attempt to propagate Islam, he said.

Along with Hindutva groups, Maharashtra’s Ports Development and Mining Department Minister Dada Bhuse also sought action against those responsible for the seminar. After this, the police filed a first information report and booked the principal.

