Nine people were killed and 10 were injured in fresh violence on Tuesday night in Manipur’s Aigejang village, which is situated along the boundary of Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts, a senior official told Scroll.

Arson also took place in the Khamenlok area, which is adjacent to Aigejang village.

North Eastern state has witnessed ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3. The clashes have left more than 100 persons dead, over 300 injured and thousands displaced. Nearly 60,000 are taking shelter in 350 relief camps.

On Monday, violence had erupted in Kangpokpi, Imphal East and Churachandpur. One person had died and nine others were injured in separate incidents.

After the latest round of tensions, curfew relaxations have been reduced in Imphal, while internet services are suspended in the entire state.

On Friday, three people were killed and two injured when an armed gang of 20 suspected Meiteis attacked the Kuki village of Khoken. A few days earlier, two women and an injured child were burnt inside an ambulance that was being escorted to hospital by the police chief of Imphal West.

The Central government has constituted a peace committee in Manipur to facilitate a truce among various ethnic groups. The panel is headed by the state’s Governor Anusuiya Uikey and includes Chief Minister N Biren Singh, a few state ministers, MPs, MLAs, and leaders from various political parties.

But groups representing both the Meitei and Kuki communities have said that they will not take part in the work of the peace committee, expressing a lack of faith in the leadership.