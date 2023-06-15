The Delhi Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers, NDTV reported.

However, the police recommended the cancellation of a case in which Singh – a Bharatiya Janata Party MP – has been accused of sexually harassing a minor. The case has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

In the case registered on the basis of complaints by the wrestlers, the police have filed a chargesheet under Section 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage woman’s modesty), Section 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) against Singh.

The Wrestling Federation of India’s assistant secretary Vinod Tomar has also been chargesheeted under provisions pertaining to abetment, criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty and sexual harassment.

The cancellation report in the case registered under the POCSO Act has been filed on the basis of statements of the minor girl and her father, the police said. A court in the national capital will hear the matter on July 4.