Cyclone Biparjoy is moving towards Rajasthan where it is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Friday, reported The Indian Express.

The department has sounded a red alert in two districts – Jalore and Barmer – where more than 200 mm of rainfall may occur. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Pali, Sirohi, Rajsamand and Dungarpur till Saturday.

A red alert warns of heavy to extremely heavy rain and authorities are asked to tackle any adverse situation.

VIDEO | NDRF personnel rescue people in low-lying areas of Rupen Bandar in cyclone-hit Dwarka district of Gujarat. #CycloneBiparjoy pic.twitter.com/5eVQBNVWQB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 16, 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch regions as a very severe cyclonic storm in the early hours of Friday. Heavy rainfall was reported across the Kutch district, according to PTI.

Two people – a father and his son – died in the Bhavnagar district while trying to save their goats which were stuck in a flooded ravine, according to PTI. Authorities, however, said that the incident occurred before the landfall of the cyclone.

Waterlogging at Mandvi after heavy rain owing to landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy on Friday. | PTI

“No human death has been reported so far due to cyclone Biparjoy,” state Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey said, according to PTI. “The biggest achievement for the state is that not a single human death has been reported so far. This was possible because of our collective efforts.”

According to the National Disaster Response Force, 23 people were injured in cyclone-related incidents, reported ANI.

The storm has rendered 4,600 villages without power, out of which power supply to 3,580 villages was restored by Friday afternoon. According to officials, 500 temporary houses or huts have been damaged and about 800 trees uprooted due to the storm.

#WATCH | Gujarat witnesses cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ impact; NDRF Personnel conduct road clearance operation at Lakhpat in Kachchh



(Video Source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/DXGsfz8Df0 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

In the wake of the cyclone, authorities in Gujarat evacuated 94,427 residents to government shelters. Fifteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force, 12 units of the State Disaster Response Force, 115 teams of the road and building department and 397 teams of the electricity department were also put in place in the coastal districts.

Biparjoy, meaning disaster or calamity in Bengali, is the first cyclone to hit Gujarat in June in 25 years. In June 1998, an extremely severe cyclone had hit coastal areas in Kutch and Saurashtra, leaving nearly 3,000 dead.