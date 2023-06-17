A Mumbai special court on Friday accepted a Central Bureau Of Investigation report seeking to close a case against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohit Kamboj Bhartiya for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 67 crore to the Bank of India, reported The Times of India.

The central agency had booked Bhartiya in June 2020. The public sector bank had said that it gave Rs 67 crore in loan to Avyaan Overseas Private Limited on the personal guarantee of its director, Bharatiya, and others.

The agency alleged that Bharatiya and others accused entities in the case diverted the loan amount “with dishonest and malafide intention” for their personal use.

The central agency closed the investigation after three years but did not give any reasons, according to The Times of India.

After the closure report, the newspaper reported, Kamboj said that he was “happy to share all cases against me by all agencies are closed and clean chit has been given to me and others. And all [closure] reports are accepted by the court and now not a single case is pending against me”.