The Prayagraj Police on Saturday named gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s brother-in-law Akhlaq Ahmed and seven other persons in a supplementary chargesheet in the murder case of lawyer Umesh Pal, The Indian Express reported.

Pal was a witness in the killing of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal in 2005. He was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24.

On May 26, the police filed its first chargesheet in the case, naming Sadakat Khan. The others who now face charges are Kaish Ahmed, Mohammad Najar alias Iqbal Ahmed, Niyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Arshad Khan alias Arshad Katra, Rakesh Kumar alias Lala, Sharukh, and Khan Shoulat Hanif, besides Akhlaq Ahmed.

All the accused persons are in jail. The case will be heard on June 21, according to The Indian Express.

The chargesheet has been filed under provisions of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to murder, criminal conspiracy, rioting and unlawful assembly, as also provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Earlier, the police had also booked Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed in the case. However, the two were shot dead in the presence of police officials on April 15 when they were being taken for a medical check-up at a hospital in Prayagraj.

The police have also issued a lookout notice against Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen and two of his aides named Guddu Muslim and Sabir. A lookout circular is issued to ensure that an individual who is absconding or wanted by law enforcement agencies is not able to leave the country.