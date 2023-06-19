Islamic organisation Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind on Monday opposed the Uniform Civil Code, saying it is against the right to religious freedom guaranteed by the Constitution, PTI reported.

The statement came five days after the Law Commission sought the views of citizens and recognised religious organisations on the question of whether such a code should be formulated.

A Uniform Civil Code involves having a common set of laws governing marriage, divorce, succession and adoption for all Indians, instead of allowing different personal laws for people of different faiths. The aim of such uniformity is meant to ensure equality and justice for women in particular, who are often denied their rights in marriage, divorce and inheritance under patriarchal personal laws.

However, the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind said on Monday that the demand for a Uniform Civil Code is nothing but an attempt to curtail citizens’ religious freedoms. The organisation said it could not compromise on religious affairs and worship in any way.

However, the president of the Islamic body, Arshad Madani, said that it would not take to the streets against the proposal but would instead oppose it within the ambit of the law.

The Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind said that Article 44 of the Constitution was being used keeping a particular sect in mind to mislead the majority, according to PTI. The constitutional provisions states that the State “shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India”.

However, the Islamic body said that religious freedom is part of the spirit of the Constitution, while Article 44 is part of the Directive Principles, and is therefore optional. It said that people with a certain mindset were trying to mislead the majority community by claiming that the Uniform Civil Code is part of the Constitution.