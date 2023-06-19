Senior Indian Police Service officer Ravi Sinha was on Monday appointed as the head of the Research and Analysis Wing, the country’s external spy agency.

He will take over the post from Samant Goel, who will complete a four-year term on June 30, according to PTI.

Sinha, who is 59 years old, is currently the second-in-command at the Research and Analysis Wing. He will serve as the secretary of the external spy agency for two years.

Sinha has been associated with the Research and Analysis Wing for over two decades. Before being promoted as the second-in-command, he was in charge of the operations wing of the agency.