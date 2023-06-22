Nearly 1.2 lakh people in Assam have been hit by floods triggered by heavy rainfall over the past week, the state disaster management authority said on Wednesday. Twenty of the state’s 31 districts are impacted by flooding.

Many parts of Assam are prone to floods during the monsoon. Last year, floods and landslides in the northeastern state had left at least 197 dead and thousands displaced.

According to a report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday, over 1.19 lakh residents have been adversely affected by floods till now this year. Crops over 10,591.85 hectares have also been damaged.

Nalbari is the worst-hit district with 44,707 residents hit, followed by Baksa (26,571) and Lakhimpur (25,096).

#WATCH | Assam: Several areas of Barama town in Baksa district face severe waterlogging and flood-like situation due to incessant rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/ijv8MiuYzF — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

As of Wednesday, there are 2,091 residents in 14 relief camps across the state. Of these, 1,157 residents are in Baksa, 614 in Nalbari, 193 in Dhubri, 71 in Tamulpur and 56 in Kokrajhar.

Disaster management authorities, fire and emergency services, Army and paramilitary forces and civil society groups have evacuated 1,280 persons from flood-hit areas in the state.

Flood waters on Wednesday damaged four embankments, 72 roads and 7 bridges.

Visuals by ANI showed people wading through flooded streets and inundated rivers in the districts of Baksa and Nalbari.

#WATCH | Flood situation in Assam's Nalbari remains grim as water level rises following incessant rainfall; visuals from Moiraranga village of Nalbari pic.twitter.com/vFVQvFSikV — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Dhubri, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Nalbari, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Goalpara and Karimganj till June 22.

A red alert means that authorities and residents are advised to take action in view of extreme weather.