Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, who is among the 30 suspects in the murder of two Muslim men in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, on Wednesday posted a video on social media in which he is seen engaging in violent acts.

The Rajasthan Police suspect Manesar’s involvement in the deaths of Nasir and Junaid, whose charred bodies were found in a car on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes from Bharatpur.

Last month, the police had filed a chargesheet against three persons – Rinku Saini, Monu Rana alias Narendra Kumar and Gogi – in connection with the case. The police have kept the investigation pending against Manesar and 26 others.

On Thursday, Manesar posted a video on Instagram that showed him, along with several other men, beating up a man whom they accused of illegal cow trading.

In a voiceover in the video, a man was heard saying that a fight has been started, and so, enmity should go on till both sides are wiped out and killed. The man who is being beaten up is hidden in the video.

Manesar frequently courts controversy over the actions of his cow protection group, and is known for sharing videos of vigilantes chasing, confronting and nabbing alleged cow smugglers. He heads the Gurugram district’s cow protection force set up by the local administration.

The Bajrang Dal member has denied involvement in the murders of Nasir and Junaid.

Last week, Manesar said that he was not evading the Rajasthan Police but was on a pilgrimage in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, The Indian Express reported.

“I had not gone anywhere,” he said. “I was visiting temples across different states. Why would I hide from police when I’ve not done anything?”

Manesar said he had not got a notice from the police in Rajasthan or Haryana. “If they call me for questioning, I will cooperate,” he said.