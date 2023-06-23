The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday said that they have “no information” on whether President Droupadi Murmu had been invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan gave the response in reply to a Right to Information Act application filed by Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale.

SHOCKING DISCLOSURE:



Proof that Hon'ble President of India was NOT INVITED for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building 👇



👉 I'd filed an RTI with Rashtrapati Bhawan asking whether Hon'ble President of India received an invitation from (a) Prime Minister Modi, (b) Lok… pic.twitter.com/NqZh7PmAAJ — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) June 23, 2023

Gokhale had asked whether Murmu received a formal invitation to either inaugurate the new building or attend the ceremony from the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the prime minister or any other “appropriate authority”.

He also sought details of “all communications” between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and government authorities about inauguration of the new Parliament.

To the second query, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said: “As per the records available, a message from the Hon’ble President of India was issued for the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament Building on the request from Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

On May 28, President Murmu had welcomed the inauguration of the new Parliament by Modi, saying that the office of the prime minister represents the “trust” in the House.

In a written message, which was read by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, Murmu had said the new Parliament building is a “living example” of India’s commitment to preserving its democratic traditions, according to PTI.

Twenty Opposition parties had boycotted the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to inaugurate the building instead of the president was “not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy”.

They had accused him of sidelining India’s first Adivasi president from this significant national event and had also taken exception to holding the inauguration ceremony on the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party government had rejected the comments, saying that no protocol had been violated and the prime minister respects the constitutional head of state.