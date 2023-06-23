The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday criticised the Congress for not taking a stand on the Centre’s ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital.

The Centre had promulgated the ordinance on May 19 to create the National Capital Civil Service Authority in order to administer the transfer and posting of bureaucrats serving the Delhi government. The ordinance nullified a Supreme Court verdict passed on May 11 stating that the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital has legislative power over bureaucrats in all departments other than public order, police and land.

In a statement on Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party said the Congress has refused to take a stand on the

“black ordinance” and that its units in Punjab and Delhi have announced that the outfit should support the Centre on the issue.

“Congress’ hesitation and refusal to act as a team player, especially on an issue as important as this one, would make it very difficult for the AAP to be a part of any alliance that includes Congress,” it said. “Until the Congress publicly denounces the black ordinance and declares that all 31 of its RS [Rajya Sabha] MPs will oppose the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha, it will be difficult for AAP to participate in future meetings of like-minded parties where the Congress is a participant.”

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also said that 11 parties who attended the Opposition meeting in Patna on Friday have expressed their stand against the Centre’s ordinance.

Earlier in the day, 17 parties had attended the meeting meant to form an anti-Bhartiya Janata Party front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. They have decided to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together. Another meeting, likely on July 11 or July 12, will be held in Shimla to chalk out details of the plan of action.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s statement said that the Congress’ silence on the Centre’s ordinance raises suspicions about its real intentions.

“In personal discussions, senior Congress leaders have hinted that their party might informally or formally abstain from voting on it in the Rajya Sabha,” the party added. “The Congress’ abstention from voting on this issue will help the BJP immensely in furthering its attack on Indian democracy.”

Describing the ordinance as “anti-constitutional, anti-federalism and outright undemocratic”, the party said that it is attempting to reverse the Supreme Court order.