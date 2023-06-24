Sudhir Sangwan, the main accused in the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and actor Sonali Phogat, was granted bail by a court in Panaji on Friday, PTI reported.

The court granted bail to Sangwan on a bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties, according to The Indian Express.

The court also directed him not to leave the state and appear before the CBI every Friday. He has also been asked to not leave the state without prior permission from the bench and to surrender his passport before the investigating agency.

Earlier on May 4, the Bombay High Court in Goa granted bail to another accused in the case, Sukhwinder Singh.

The BJP leader from Haryana died in Goa between the night of August 22 and the early hours of August 23. Initially, her death was reported to be caused due to a heart attack. However, a murder investigation was started after her brother Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint against Sangwan and Singh.

Under police custody, the two associates had confessed to having mixed an “obnoxious chemical” into Phogat’s drink during a party. The postmortem report showed that Phogat suffered “multiple blunt force injuries over the body”.

Besides, Sangwan and Singh, three more persons were arrested in connection with the case.

On September 12, the case was transferred to the CBI at the request of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.