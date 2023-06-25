Assam floods: Over 4 lakh residents hit, toll rises to four
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he has assured Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of all possible help to deal with the situation.
Over 4 lakh people are adversely affected by the floods in Assam, showed a report by the state Disaster Management Authority on Saturday.
The toll rose to four after three more persons died. One person had died on Thursday.
Many parts of Assam are prone to floods during the monsoon. Last year, floods and landslides in the northeastern state had left at least 197 dead and thousands displaced.
On Saturday, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that 4,07,771 persons are hit and 15 districts are impacted. Over 8,469.56 hectares of crop have also been damaged.
In 11 districts, 220 relief camps have been opened where 81,352 residents have taken shelter.
“Due to heavy rain, the people in parts of Assam are braving a flood-like situation,” Shah tweeted. “I have spoken to CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji and assured all possible assistance.”
Karimganj has reported a few landslides due to heavy rainfall, reported PTI.
As of Saturday, 1,118 villages are inundated and Baksa, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, South Salmara and Udalguri districts are witnessing heavy erosion.
The report said embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure infrastruucture have been damages in Darrang, Sonitpur, Kamrup, Golaghat, Nalbari, Barpeta, Baksa, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Udalguri and Lakhimpur districts.