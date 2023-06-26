The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday filed a first information report against 93 persons associated with several Hindutva groups after they staged a protest outside an under-construction building in Kanpur’s Akbarpur area, The Indian Express reported.

The protestors claimed that a church is being built at the site without proper approval. But an unidentified senior district administration told the newspaper that a prayer hall is being built along with a missionary school.

Under constructed Church vandalised by VHP/Bajrangdal. This video was shared on Facebook live by a VHP page claiming that Bajrang Dal & VHP stopped the "illegally" constructed Church in Akbarpur, Kanpur Dehat.

C'C : @Uppolice @kanpurdehatpol pic.twitter.com/DXOZHGzNvH — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 24, 2023

The protestors, however, accused the district administration of facilitating the construction of a church. They also demolished a newly-constructed wall and damaged furniture, the police said.

As the government officials tried to control the situation, the protestors misbehaved with them and additional forces had to be called to ensure peace, the police said, reported The Indian Express.

A video of the incident showed “Jai Shri Ram” written on the wall.

Hindutva outfit Bajrang Dal’s Kanpur Dehat district coordinator Gaurav Shukla, who is among the 93 persons named in the FIR, said the group had complained about the construction of the church but no action was taken by the authorities.

The accused – 13 named and 80 unidentified – have been booked on charges of causing nuisance and misconduct towards government officials. However, no one has been arrested so far.