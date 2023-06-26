Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that the situation in the state is “very chaotic” and he is not sure of what is happening currently, PTI reported.

Singh made the comments hours after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to brief him about the ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis that has not subsided despite a heavy security presence in the northeastern state.

Over 100 people have been killed and nearly 60,000 have been forced to flee their homes since the violence first erupted on May 3. Widespread incidents of violence and arson continue to deepen the crisis in the state.

Several Opposition parties have criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the Centre and the state for failing to end the violence.

On Sunday, Singh told reporters in Imphal that the Union home minister is concerned about the “changing nature” of the violence.

“Shah raised issues such as the attacks on the house of Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh and the residence of state minister Susindro Meitei, the ongoing arson and destruction of government properties and hampering the movement of security forces,” the chief minister added.

While the initial phase of the violence was “highly political and sensitive”, the situation is not clear now, Singh said. “It’s time for all the stakeholders, civil bodies, MLAs and political leaders to sit together and identify the areas where all must work,” he continued.

In a statement about Singh and Shah’s meeting, the Manipur government said that the Union home minister has assured to take “maximum responsibility for the hill districts” and directed the state to restore peace in the valley with the cooperation of civil society organisations, including the Meira Paibis, or “women torch bearers”.

It is a powerful Meitei civil society movement leading protests and blockades.

Shah’s order came as the Kukis, who constitute 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts of Manipur have been at odds with the state government, and, in particular, Singh. The community claims that the chief minister harbours Meitei “majoritarian” sentiments.

Ten Kuki legislators from the hill districts, including seven from the BJP, have demanded Singh’s resignation.