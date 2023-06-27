The Mumbai Police on Tuesday booked Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLC Anil Parab and four others for allegedly assaulting and threatening a civic engineer, reported PTI.

On Monday, the former Maharashtra minister, along with other Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries, had visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s H-East ward office to protest the demolition of a party office.

Party workers had urged civic officials to allow them to vacate the office before the demolition drive but they were not given time, former corporator Haji Halim Khan said, according to The Indian Express.

The protestors on Monday questioned why the office was demolished even when pictures of Maratha ruler Shivaji and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had been placed there. During the protest, Parab and some others allegedly assaulted assistant engineer Ajay Patil and threatened him with dire consequences.

A video showed protestors asking for the identity of the officials who carried out the demolition, and beating up Patil once he entered the room. Following the incident, the city’s civic body filed a complaint against the party members.

#WATCH | Mumbai's Vakola Police have registered a case against more than 15 people including Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and former minister Anil Parab for allegedly assaulting a BMC official. Police have arrested 4 people in the case: Mumbai Police



(Viral video confirmed by… pic.twitter.com/eStuSmQIND — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

Besides Parab, the Mumbai Police have also booked Santosh Kadam, Sada Parab, Uday Dalwi and Haji Aleem Khan. They have been booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.