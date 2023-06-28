Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit conflict-hit Manipur on June 29 and 30, the party said on Tuesday.

The former Wayanad MP will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in the cities of Imphal and Churachandpur, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a tweet.

“Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace,” Venugopal tweeted. “This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate.”

Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will be visiting Manipur on 29-30 June. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit.



Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the… — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) June 27, 2023

Opposition parties have been criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur despite the northeastern state being marred by ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May.

The Modi government at the Centre and the N Biren Singh led-Bharatiya Janata Party administration at the state have also come under criticism for having failed to stem the violence, which has left more than 100 persons dead, over 300 injured and thousands displaced since May 3.

Also read: Public have lost faith in Manipur government, group of BJP MLAs write to PM

‘No work, no pay’ policy is ploy to achieve forced peace, say Kukis

The Kuki Inpi, the apex body of the tribal group, said on Tuesday that the state government’s decision to implement a “no work, no pay” policy for its employees was a “terror tactic” to achieve forced peace.

The statement came after the government on Tuesday asked all its departments to prepare a list of employees who have been on unauthorised leave due to violence in the state, PTI reported.

“All employees drawing their salaries from General Administration Department, Manipur Secretariat are informed that no work, no pay may be invoked to all those employees who do not attend their official duty without authorised leave,” a circular issued by the government stated.

Out of nearly one lakh employees of the Manipur government, more than 65,000 are estimated to have been displaced and staying in relief camps, officials said.

Kuki Inpi General Secretary Khaikhohauh Gangte said on Tuesday that going back to Imphal would be “a death trap” for people from the community.

“Covert and overt attempts to initiate peace shall be met with stiff opposition until the demand for justice is met first as desired and aspired by the Kuki people for lasting and durable peace”, he said.