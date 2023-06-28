The Karnataka Police on Wednesday booked Bharatiya Janata Party’s social media cell head Amit Malviya for a tweet against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, ANI reported. However, it is not clear for which tweet Malviya has been booked.

A first information report had been filed against Malviya on a complaint filed by former Congress MLA Ramesh Babu at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru.

The BJP leader has been charged under Section 153A (promoting enmity), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya alleged that the FIR against Malviya was politically motivated.

“The case is registered under 153A and 505(2) of IPC for his alleged statement against Rahul Gandhi,” Surya wrote in a tweet. “Both the above sections deal with promoting enmity between groups. So, what is Rahul Gandhi? An individual or a group or a class?”

The Congress, however, accused the BJP of crying foul. “I want to ask the BJP that which part of the FIR has been filed with a mala fide intention,” party leader Priyank Kharge told reporters, “We have done it after taking legal opinion.”