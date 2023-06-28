Six persons, including one child, died of electrocution in Tripura’s Unakoti district on Wednesday after a high voltage electricity wire came in contact with an iron chariot during the Rath Yatra procession, reported East Mojo.

The tragedy took place at 4.30 pm when thousands of devotees were pulling the chariot carrying an idol of Hindu deity Jagannath during the annual festival. The chariot came in contact with a 133 kilovolt cable, the police said, reported PTI.

The deceased include a nine-year-old child, four women and one man, Tripura MLA Bhagaban Chandra Das told East Mojo. Fifteen others suffered burn injuries, Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury told PTI.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased persons. He said that he was on his way to Kumarghat to take stock of the situation. “In this difficult time, the State Government stands by the side of the affected families,” Saha added.