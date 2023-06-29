The Uttarakhand Police have asked Muslims in Badrinath to celebrate Eid in Joshimath, which is about 40 kilometres away, PTI reported.

According to the police, there are only around 10-12 Muslims living in Badrinath. They are mostly labourers who are working on construction projects in the temple town.

The Station House Officer at the Badrinath Police Station, KC Bhatt, said that the decision had been taken after a meeting was held by priests, contractors and the Muslim workers. He added that no one had objected to the proposal.

In 2021, a controversy had erupted after some Muslim labourers offered prayers near the Badrinath temple complex during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to The New Indian Express.

Panchayat president Praveen Dhyani told PTI that the incident was widely condemned and a case was registered. The investigation is still going on, he said.