Two killed in gunfight with security forces in Manipur’s Kangkopi
The deaths come after a 16-day lull in violence in the state.
Two persons belonging to the Metei community were killed in a gunfight with armed forces in Manipur’s Kangkopi on Thursday, The Indian Express reported.
The incident took place in the Kuki-majority Haraothel village after it was attacked by a mob.
The Army said that troops deployed in the area were immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of the situation but they were attacked by the mob on the way.
“While en route to the site, own columns drew effective fire from armed rioters,” the Army said. “Own troops responded in a calibrated manner to prevent any collateral damage. Swift action by troops resulted in cessation of firing.”
Manipur has witnessed ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis since May 3 that have left more than 100 persons dead, over 300 injured and thousands displaced. The violence broke out after thousands of people participated in a protest march to oppose the demand of the majority Meiteis to be included in the Scheduled Tribes category.
The latest killings come after a 16-day lull in violence in the state. While there have been sporadic incidents of arson and vandalism, no deaths were reported since June 13.
Thursday’s incident in Kangkopi heightened tensions in Imphal as members of the Metei community protested against the killings, reported PTI.
They also brought the body of one of the deceased to the Khwairamband “women’s market” in the city.
A protest march, largely led by women, was taken out towards the residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. But it was later stopped by the police.
The situation turned violent after the police attempted to retrieve the body of the deceased from the protestors, according to The Indian Express.
The police said they had to fire teargas and resort to baton-charge to disperse the mob. The body of the man was subsequently recovered by the police at night.