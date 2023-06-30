Two persons belonging to the Metei community were killed in a gunfight with armed forces in Manipur’s Kangkopi on Thursday, The Indian Express reported.

The incident took place in the Kuki-majority Haraothel village after it was attacked by a mob.

The Army said that troops deployed in the area were immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of the situation but they were attacked by the mob on the way.

“While en route to the site, own columns drew effective fire from armed rioters,” the Army said. “Own troops responded in a calibrated manner to prevent any collateral damage. Swift action by troops resulted in cessation of firing.”

𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗶𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗹 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲/ 𝗞𝗣𝗜 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘁



Unprovoked firing by Armed Rioters towards Village Haraothel commenced at 5.30 AM. Own troops deployed in the area immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of… pic.twitter.com/Vc2p3rX7OC — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 29, 2023

Manipur has witnessed ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis since May 3 that have left more than 100 persons dead, over 300 injured and thousands displaced. The violence broke out after thousands of people participated in a protest march to oppose the demand of the majority Meiteis to be included in the Scheduled Tribes category.

The latest killings come after a 16-day lull in violence in the state. While there have been sporadic incidents of arson and vandalism, no deaths were reported since June 13.

Thursday’s incident in Kangkopi heightened tensions in Imphal as members of the Metei community protested against the killings, reported PTI.

They also brought the body of one of the deceased to the Khwairamband “women’s market” in the city.

Tyres set on fire by miscreants amid fresh violence in Imphal on June 29. Credit: PTI

A protest march, largely led by women, was taken out towards the residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. But it was later stopped by the police.

The situation turned violent after the police attempted to retrieve the body of the deceased from the protestors, according to The Indian Express.

The police said they had to fire teargas and resort to baton-charge to disperse the mob. The body of the man was subsequently recovered by the police at night.