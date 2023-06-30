The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by Twitter challenging the Central government’s orders to block 39 tweets and accounts on the platform between February 2021 and February 2022, reported Bar and Bench.

Justice Krishna S Dixit imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Twitter, saying that it did not give reasons for not complying with the Centre’s demands in a timely manner.

“You [Twitter] have not given any reason why you delayed compliance, more than a year of delay...then all of sudden you comply and approach the court,” Justice Dixit said, according to Live Law. “You are not a farmer but a billion-dollar company.”

The judge said he is convinced with the Centre’s argument that it not only has the power to ask Twitter to take down tweets but it can also ask the company to block accounts.

In February 2021, the government had asked Twitter to remove hundreds of accounts that criticised the Centre over its handling of the large-scale farmer protests that started in November 2020. The social media platform initially refused but eventually relented after its local employees were threatened with prison.

In July, Twitter moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the legality of the blocking orders, saying they “demonstrate excessive use of powers”. The company told the High Court that between February 2021 and February 2022, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology asked it to take down 175 tweets and more than 1,400 accounts.

During the hearing before the High Court, Twitter had argued that the government should provide users of the social media platform with a reason for blocking their accounts.

It had told the court that the rights of its users under Article 19 (right to freedom of speech and expression) are infringed upon if their accounts are blocked without notice and that the reason for restricting accounts should be mentioned.

However, the Centre had said that Twitter is a foreign business entity and has no right to speak on behalf of those whose accounts have been blocked on government orders.

In April last year too, the Centre had asked Twitter to pull down accounts that criticised the government’s handling of Covid-19 during the second wave when lakhs of people died. The Centre has also repeatedly criticised Twitter for not fully complying with the Information Technology rules that came into force in May last year.