A Muslim man who faced objections from residents of a housing society in Mira Road near Mumbai for bringing two goats into the complex ahead of Bakri-Eid has now been booked in a molestation case, The Quint reported on Friday.

The first information report against Mohsin Khan has been registered at the Kashimira police station on the basis of a complaint filed by 63-year-old Suman Mehndiratta. Khan has been booked under Sections 354 (use of force with intention to outrage a woman’s modesty), 504 (provocation to breach peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, according to the Hindustan Times.

On Tuesday, Khan’s family brought two goats to the residential complex in Mira Road, leading to protests from other residents. The protestors claimed that Khan wanted to slaughter the animals in the complex.

The Muslim family, however, told the police they did not intend to sacrifice the goats in the complex and would have taken them to a slaughterhouse. Eleven persons had been booked on a complaint filed by Khan’s wife Yasmin. In this FIR too, the four charges mentioned above had been included, in addition to unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing harm and wrongful restraint.

In the fresh complaint, Mehndiratta has alleged that Khan abused her, called her a “buddhi [old woman]” and pushed her.

She also alleged that Khan brought the goats even as the residential complex management had denied permission to do so. “Mohsin brought the goats into the society, and when I asked him about it, he said he will bring more goats and cut them right here...He said that I have only brought one goat now, I will bring a hundred more,” the FIR stated, according to The Quint.

