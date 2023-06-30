The Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court against the Centre’s ordinance allowing the Union government to have control over bureaucrats in the National Capital, reported PTI.

On May 19, the Centre had promulgated the ordinance to create the National Capital Civil Service Authority to administer the transfer and posting of bureaucrats serving the Delhi government. The ordinance had nullified the May 11 Supreme Court verdict which held that the Aam Aadmi Party government in the National Capital has legislative power over bureaucrats in all departments other than public order, police and land.

In its petition, the Delhi government has contended that the ordinance is an attempt to override the court’s decision and the federal structure of democracy guaranteed by the Constitution, reported The Indian Express.

On Friday, the party announced that it will protest against the Centre’s move by burning copies of the ordinance in different parts of Delhi. “On July 3, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with state Cabinet ministers, and party MLAs will burn the copies of the ordinance,” Delhi’s Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said during a press conference.

The Aam Aadmi Party has reached out to Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, to oppose the ordinance when it is introduced as a bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Since ordinances cease to exist if not approved by Parliament within six weeks of convening, the Centre will need to introduce a bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session to get legal status for its move. The Aam Aadmi Party has urged Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha, where the BJP only has 93 members in a House of 238, to vote against the bill when it is introduced.