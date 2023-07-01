The Monsoon Session of Parliament will start on July 20 and conclude on August 11, Union minister Prahlad Joshi announced on Saturday.

The session is likely to start in the old Parliament building and later move to the new building that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, PTI reported.

Joshi on Saturday that there will be a total of 17 sittings during the session. He urged all political parties “to contribute towards productive discussions” in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

But the session is expected to be a stormy one as 17 Opposition parties have decided to jointly take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in next year’s general elections.

The Opposition is likely to raise questions about the ethnic violence in Manipur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pitch for a Uniform Civil Code, among other issues.

During the session, the Centre is expected to introduce a bill to restore the Delhi lieutenant governor’s control over transfer and postings of bureaucrats in the national capital.

On May 19, the Centre had promulgated an ordinance to create the National Capital Civil Service Authority. This nullified a Supreme Court order that upheld the elected government’s control over bureaucrats in all departments other than public order, police and land..

The Aam Aadmi Party has urged Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha, where the BJP only has 93 members in a House of 238, to vote against the bill when it is introduced.