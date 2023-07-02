Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, reported ANI.

He had announced his wish to step down as the leader of the Opposition and held a meeting with some of the party MLAs who supported him on Sunday, reported The Indian Express. The politician was said to be unhappy after he was denied the opportunity to step down as the leader of the Opposition and work as state unit chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, according to the newspaper.

Pawar’s cousin Supriya Sule along with Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel were made working presidents of the outfit earlier in June after a reshuffle.

#MaharashtraPolitics | NCP leader Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Minister in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/F58i9WvtJ0 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

Nine other Nationalist Congress Party legislators are likely to take oath as ministers.

Pawar had taken oath as the deputy chief minister in 2019 too, joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, the alliance did not last for more than three days and Pawar returned to the Nationalist Congress Party as Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government was formed.