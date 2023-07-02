Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that the “truth will be out soon” after his nephew and party MLA Ajit Pawar claimed he has support of all the outfit’s legislators.

The development came soon after Ajit Pawar extended support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. He has been sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

Eight other Nationalist Congress Party’s MLAs Dharmobaba Atram, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Anil Patil, Sanjay Bhansode, were also sworn in as ministers.

After his oath, Pawar claimed that all the Nationalist Congress Party MLAs are supporting him. The politician also said that he has not split the party but was extending support to the BJP-Shiv Sena government as the Nationalist Congress Party.

Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has also claimed that more than 40 MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party are extending support to his government.

Soon after, Sharad Pawar held a press conference where he noted that some of his colleagues are claiming that they are the Nationalist Congress Party.

“But the truth will be out soon,” Pawar said. “I’ll travel around the state to meet the people, as much as possible. That’s my strategy going forward. I trust the people [of the state]. We’ll put forward our stand to the people.”

Pawar said that he has called a meeting of party leaders on Monday to discuss the issue. In a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pawar thanked him for “clearing” the alleged corruption cases against some of the defectors, reported NDTV.

“Two days ago the PM had spoken about NCP,” he said. “He had said two things in his statement – that NCP is a finished party. He mentioned irrigation complaint and allegations of corruption. I am happy that some of my colleagues have taken oath. From this, it is clear that all the charges have been cleared. I am thankful to him.”

Ajit Pawar, Bhujbal and Mushrif are facing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate in cases linked to money laundering, reported The Indian Express.

Ajit Pawar had taken oath as the deputy chief minister in 2019 too, joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, the alliance did not last for more than three days and Pawar returned to the Nationalist Congress Party as Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government was formed. He was again sworn in the deputy chief minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government.