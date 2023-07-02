France has imposed a partial ban on internet services from Monday across parts of the country as riots continued for the fifth day on Sunday.

The unrest was triggered after a 17-year-old was killed by a police officer in a suburb of Paris city on Tuesday. Nahel, who was of Algerian and Moroccan descent, was shot at point-blank for driving off his car during a police traffic check.

On Sunday, France’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that the restrictions are “intended to prevent the misuse of social networks and online platforms to coordinate illegal actions and incite violence”.

The ministry added that the mobile and landline services will continue to operate.

France is planning a shutdown of the nation's internet in an attempt to stop the world from seeing what invaders are doing to the nation. pic.twitter.com/5lP3Jz9Q88 — NinnyD 🇬🇧❤️🇺🇸 Waiting~4~the Revolution (@ninnyd101) July 2, 2023

Meanwhile, a clash broke out between the police and the rioters during the early hours of Sunday, reported the Associated Press.

The police use tear gas shells and stun grenades to pacify the protestors who set off firecrackers and lit barricades on fire in the Champs-Elysees avenue.

A car that was set on fire rammed the home of the l’Hay-les-Roses mayor, a suburb of Paris, Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun said his wife and one of his children were injured in the attack who were sleeping and he was in the town hall monitoring the violence, reported AP.

Jeanbrun said the attack was a new stage of “horror and ignominy” in the unrest, urging the government to impose a state of emergency.

President Emmanuel Macron will hold a special security meeting Sunday evening with his minister on the situation.

So far, 3,000 people have been detained. The police have been deployed in large numbers but it is has increased tensions among rioters see this as the core of France’s current crisis, according to the news agency.

Apocalypse in France.

It’s like a Hollywood zombie movie.

I’m reality, it’s the result of embracing mass immigration and multiculturalism. #FranceRiots pic.twitter.com/6oDTePMiFY — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) July 2, 2023

The fatal shooting, which was caught on video, has stirred up long-simmering tensions between the police and young people in housing projects who struggle with poverty, unemployment and racial discrimination, reported the AP.

The violence initially began in Paris and later spread to other cities such as Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg and Lille. About 2,500 fires were set in buildings, including police stations and government offices, and several stores have been looted.

The Ministry of the Interior would like to inform the population of the exceptional measures put in place in place to ensure public safety and tranquility in the context of recent riots. As part of our commitment to maintain order and stability in the areas affected, additional measures have been decided to prevent any form of violence and disruption.

From July 3 and for a fixed period, temporary restrictions will be applied to internet access in certain specific neighborhoods during the hours nocturnal. These restrictions are intended to prevent the misuse of social networks and online platforms to coordinate illegal actions and incite violence.

It is important to note that these restrictions are not put in place to restrict citizens’ fundamental freedoms, but rather with the aim of preserving their security as well as than that of their property. In addition, the measures will not affect essential services, such as as hospitals, emergency services and critical infrastructure.