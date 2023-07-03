The family of celebrated painter Mario de Miranda on Sunday threatened to sue the Goa government and the organisers of the G20 meetings for allegedly using his artwork without their permission during the events held in the state, the Hindustan Times reported.

His sons – Rishaad Miranda and Raul Miranda – in a letter said they were surprised by the “illegal” use of copyrighted work.

“It is shocking that when India and Goa are trying to impress the G20 countries by showing that we are a developed country, we infringe on the copyright of our late father’s works,” the letter read. “We hope that good sense prevails.”

India assumed the presidency of G20, or Group of 20 countries, on December 1. Every year, the presidency of the forum rotates between members. This year, more than 50 cities around the country will host around 200 meetings of the forum.

The last G20 tourism working group meeting was held in Goa between June 19 and June 22. More meetings will be held in the coastal state in the coming months.

Gerard da Cunha, the curator of the Mario Gallery that was set up by the artist’s family before his death in 2011, on Sunday told PTI they will be sending a legal notice to Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel and Sanjith Rodrigues, the official in charge of G20 meetings in Goa.

“The organisers have used a Miranda painting on a tile, which is used inside a miniature window and it is being given as a gift to VIPs,” Cunha said. “In another violation, 16 life-size fiberglass statues were displayed in Old Goa and Dona Paula. These statues are copied from figurines developed by Miranda.”

He also said that there could be more violations and urged the organisers of the G20 meetings to get permission for using Miranda’s artworks.

Rodrigues, however, told PTI that the organisers have done their “due diligence”. He added: “If we are served with a notice, we will respond to it.”

Miranda, who hails from Loutolim village of South Goa, died on December 11, 2011. A year later, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award.