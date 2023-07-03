The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Manipur government to submit an updated status report on the ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state, reported Live Law.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud passed the order while hearing two petitions. One was filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum, a non-governmental organisation that sought Army protection for the Kukis.

The second plea by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Dinganglung Gangmei challenged a Manipur High Court order asking the state government to consider petitions of the majority Meitei community to be included in the Scheduled Tribe category.

A rally organised on May 3 to oppose the Meiteis demand descended into violence and has left over 100 people dead and several thousands in shelter camps. The state has been on edge since then with widespread incidents of violence and arson.

During Monday’s hearing, Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the Manipur Tribal Forum, told the Supreme Court that the situation in the state has worsened.

But Solicitor General Tushar Mehta claimed that the situation was improving slowly and curfew in the state has now been reduced to five hours from 24 hours.

Gonsalves sought protection for Kukis, claiming that several militant group leaders were openly threatening to annihilate them but no action has been taken yet. The advocate alleged that the violence against Kukis was “sponsored by the state”, according to PTI.

Gonsalves also told the court about the killing of four men on Saturday. “The Kukis are not attacking,” he said. “Kukis are defending. Meitis are crossing the lines. The Army has stated that they’re not being allowed to do their job.”

Three of those who died on Saturday were Meitis. The other man, David Thiek, belonged to the Kuki-Zo community and was beheaded.

Mehta on Monday said that Gonsalves should not give the case “a communal angle” and added that “real human beings are being dealt with”.

The court asked the solicitor general to file an updated status report detailing the steps taken to ensure rehabilitation and improve the law and order situation. The matter will be heard next on July 10.

Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on critical highway

As tensions continued to simmer, two Kuki organisations on Sunday lifted a two-month-long blockade that had been in place at National Highway 2 in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

National Highway 2 connects Imphal with Dimapur in Nagaland. It is a crucial link and had been blocked since the violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

In a statement, the United Peoples’ Front and the Kuki National Organisation said the blockade has been lifted with immediate effect “to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in the state”.

The organisations took note of an appeal by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and stated that he had shown “deep concern to restore peace and harmony” in Manipur.