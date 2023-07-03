After his nephew Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party and joined hands with the National Democratic Alliance, party president Sharad Pawar on Monday said that some of his people fell prey to the tactics of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Hindustan Times reported.

“We will put those who split the NCP in their proper place,” Pawar said while addressing a public meeting in Satara district’s Karad. “There is a need to protect the common man’s democratic rights.”

A political drama unfolded in Maharashtra on Sunday as Ajit Pawar, after months of speculation and dithering, joined the ruling Eknath Shinde-BJP dispensation. The Baramati MLA took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and will share the post with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Eight other Nationalist Congress Party MLAs – Dharmobaba Atram, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Anil Patil, Sanjay Bhansode – were also inducted as ministers in the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

While Ajit Pawar insisted that all of the party’s MLAs are standing united with him, Sharad Pawar on Monday vowed to rebuild the outfit.

VIDEO | NCP chief Sharad Pawar was welcomed by his supporters while he was on his way to Karad, Maharashtra to pay obeisance to Yashwantrao Chavan's memorial. pic.twitter.com/2W8EjMBwUX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2023

The 82-year-old leader rejected claims that Ajit Pawar’s decision to offer support to the BJP-led government had his blessings, PTI reported.

“It is a mean thing to say,” Pawar said during a press conference in Satara. “Only those with a mean and low intellect can say this. I have set out on a tour of the state and galvanize the cadre. They should not feel disillusioned with what some leaders have done.”

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar became the deputy chief minister for the third time in less than four years, a move that is seen as a further blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. It also came at a time when Opposition parties in the country have decided to jointly take on the BJP in next year’s general elections.

During his Monday’s address, Sharad Pawar said that the BJP was trying to destroy all Opposition parties.

He added that attempts are being made to create a communal divide in Maharashtra and the country. “A vile mentality is rearing its head in progressive Maharashtra,” the veteran leader said.