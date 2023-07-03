The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday filed a chargesheet against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in an alleged corruption case, reported PTI.

The agency has also named Yadav’s parents – former chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi – and 13 other persons in the case.

This is the second chargesheet filed in the case. The first chargesheet was filed in October.

An unidentified official told PTI that the chargesheet has been filed on the basis of documents and evidence that surfaced after the first chargesheet was submitted in the case.

The case pertains to allegations that Yadav’s father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, took land from job aspirants in return for employment with the railways. The scam allegedly took place when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union Railway minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

The central agency has alleged that candidates were appointed as substitutes in Group D positions in the Railways within three days of applying in “undue haste”. The appointments were later regularised when the “individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land”, the agency alleged.

In March, the central agency had questioned Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi in connection with the case.