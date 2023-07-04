Social media platform Twitter on Tuesday said that users will have to be verified in order to access the online dashboard TweetDeck.

The tool, which is popular with businesses and news organisations, allows users to organise their Twitter feed into lists to easily monitor content.

The new policy will be effective in 30 days, the company tweeted, detailing a new version of the application.

It is, however, not clear if users will need to be verified to use both the new and old version of TweetDeck.

We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to access their saved searches & workflows via https://t.co/2WwL3hNVR2 by selecting “Try the new TweetDeck” in the bottom left menu.



Some notes on getting started and the future of the product… — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 3, 2023

Individuals have to pay $8, or about Rs 655, per month to verify their account while organisations must pay $1,000, or around Rs 81,973, per month.

Twitter made the announcement even as TweetDeck users were facing several problems with the application, including entire columns failing to load, reported the Hindustan Times.

The problems began occurring soon after Twitter Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk limited how much content users can view each day. He originally said that verified accounts would be limited to reading 6,000 posts per day and unverified accounts to 600 posts. A day later, he raised those limits to 10,000 tweets for verified and 1,000 tweets for unverified users.