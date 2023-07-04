The Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered a case against a man for urinating on another person in the Sidhi district, ANI reported.

The man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, has been booked under Section 294 (obscene act) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The development came after a video purportedly showing Shukla urinating on the man was widely shared on social media. Several Congress leaders said that the victim is an Adivasi man.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognisance of the video and directed authorities to take strict action against the accused. He also directed them to invoke the National Security Act, which allows for detention for up to a year without trial.

मेरे संज्ञान में सीधी जिले का एक वायरल वीडियो आया है...



मैंने प्रशासन को निर्देश दिए हैं कि अपराधी को गिरफ्तार कर कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई कर एनएसए भी लगाया जाए। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 4, 2023

Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez claimed that Shukla was associated with Sidhi MLA Kedarnath Shukla. He also shared photos purportedly showing the accused with BJP leaders.

Kedarnath Shukla, however, denied the allegation saying that the man in the viral video was not associated with the BJP.

“He [the accused man] is neither my representative nor an associate,” the MLA said, according to ANI. “He is not connected to BJP in any way. I am demanding strict action against the culprit.”

#WATCH | He (the culprit in the video) is neither my representative nor an associate. He is not connected to BJP in any way. I am demanding strict action against the culprit: Kedarnath Shukla, BJP MLA from Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh on a purported video showing a man urinating on… pic.twitter.com/vn2uO5tXqo — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 4, 2023

The Congress’ state chief Kamal Nath said that such incidents have no place in civilised society.

“Madhya Pradesh is already number one in atrocities against Adivasis,” he said. “This incident has put the entire state to shame. “

Nath urged Chouhan to ensure the strictest punishment to the accused man.