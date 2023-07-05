A 27-year-old man was killed on Tuesday when security forces opened fire at a mob that was trying to loot weapons from a police camp in Manipur’s Thoubal district, PTI reported.

The mob tried to break into the headquarters of the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion in Khangabok at 10.30 am. Initially, there were around 500 people but the figure rose to about 700 people by noon, according to the Hindustan Times.

The security personnel at first attempted to bring the situation under control by using teargas shells and rubber bullets. But as the mob opened fire, the forces shot back.

“Mob had laid roadblocks to prevent movement of reinforcements,” the Army added. “However, additional columns of Assam Rifles and Rapid Action Force were able to induct, and the situation was brought under control by synergised efforts of security forces.”

𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗽𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗟𝗼𝗼𝘁 𝗪𝗽𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗜𝗥𝗕 𝗮𝘁 𝗞𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗸,𝗧𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘁

An attempt to loot weapons from an India Reserve Battalion at Khangabok in Thoubal district of #Manipur was successfully thwarted by Security Forces today. One rioter was… pic.twitter.com/K6QxCVMMU5 — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) July 4, 2023

The mob fired on the Assam Rifles personnel and also torched their vehicle. In the chaos, an Assam Rifles soldier was shot in the leg, PTI reported.

The man who died, Ronaldo, was shot during the clashes. He was first taken to the Thoubal district hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Imphal since his condition was critical. He died on the way to the state capital.

Ten others were also injured in the clashes, according to PTI.

Over 4,000 weapons and lakhs of ammunition have been stolen from police camps in Manipur since May 3, when ethnic clashes first broke out between Kukis and Meitis. Nearly 1,150 weapons have been returned to the authorities but sophisticated arms are still missing, The Hindu reported.

Widespread incidents of violence and arson since May 3 continue to deepen the crisis in the state. Over 130 people have been killed and nearly 60,000 have been forced to flee their homes.

Also read:

Armed gangs and a partisan state: How Manipur slipped into civil war