The principal of a school in Maharashtra’s Pune district was assaulted on Tuesday allegedly by members of a Hindutva outfit who claimed that students had been asked to sing a Christian prayer, the police said. They also objected to a closed-circuit television camera in a passage between the girls’ and boys’ washrooms.

A video shared widely on social media shows Alexander Coates Reid, the principal of the DY Patil High School in Pune’s Talegaon Dabhade town, being chased by a mob shouting “Har Har Mahadev”.

Reid is seen in a torn shirt as he runs up the stairs of a building. A person in the mob then assaults him but is stopped by the others.

Police Inspector Ranjit Sawant of the Talegaon MIDC area said that a few parents, accompanied by a group belonging to a Hindutva outfit, assaulted Reid and tore his clothes.

Sawant said that the camera to which they objected was not inside the cubicles but “outside in the passage”.

They also claimed that the students were asked to sing a Christian prayer every morning. “It is a common prayer that starts with ‘Oh Lord’,” Sawant said. “The parents said it is a verse from the Bible. But there is nothing in the prayer that hints at conversion or anything from the Bible.”

Alexander Reid, Principal, D Y Patil English High School, Ambi, was allegedly beaten up by B,ajrang goons for conducting Christian prayer 'Our Father who art in Heaven', every morning in school prayer. Several Hindu schools ask the students to utter veds, that never 1/2 pic.twitter.com/EgDKaflRu4 — Брат (@B5001001101) July 6, 2023

The police inspector said authorities are inquiring into the matter based on the application submitted by a parent. “The school has not registered a complaint,” he said. “We may take preventive action against those who assaulted the principal.”

Corrections and clarifications: This report has been updated to add more details.