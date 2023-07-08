A first information report was filed against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore in Bhopalon Friday for a tweet that allegedly showed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers in a bad light in connection with the Sidhi urination case, ANI reported, citing police.

The folk singer had posted a tweet in which a person wearing the RSS dress was seen urinating on another person sitting in front of him, according to ANI.

The tweet shared similarities with a recent development in Madhya Pradesh in which a video purportedly showed a man identified as Pravesh Shukla urinating on a Dalit man was widely shared on social media. Shukla has been arrested.

“We have registered a case against the Indian Penal Code section 153,” said Habibganj Police Station in-charge Manish Singh Bhadoriya on the case against Rathore. “We will seek information about the account holder from the Twitter company. Whether the tweet was put up by the account holder itself or any other person, it will be clarified after an investigation.”

The singer has been accused of creating enmity between the RSS and the tribal community.