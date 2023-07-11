The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to issue directions to the Army and paramilitary forces to provide security in tribal areas in Manipur, Bar and Bench reported.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra said that the court has never issued directions to the Army on how to conduct military, security or rescue operations.

“In the last 72 years we have never issued such directions to the Indian army,” the bench said, according to Bar and Bench. “The greatest hallmark of democracy is civilian control over the army and we cannot breach that.”

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May 3. Widespread incidents of violence and arson continue to deepen the crisis in the state. Over 140 people have been killed and nearly 60,000 have been forced to flee their homes.

The Supreme Court is hearing two petitions related to the violence. One was filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum, a non-governmental organisation that sought Army protection for the Kukis. The second plea by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Dinganglung Gangmei challenged a Manipur High Court order asking the state government to consider petitions of the majority Meitei community to be included in the Scheduled Tribe category.

At the last hearing, the bench had said that it cannot take over the responsibility of maintaining law and order in Manipur from the state government. It had also sought suggestions from different groups in the state to tackle the situation.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed the Centre and the Manipur government to take steps to ensure the safety of the citizens in the violence-hit state, PTI reported.

It also took note of the 13 suggestions made by the Zomi Students Federation of India to improve the situation in Manipur, reported Live Law.

The suggestions include handing over of unidentified and unclaimed bodies in several mortuaries, addressing the shortage of doctors, essential medicines and equipment in hospitals, making arrangements for medical students to attend classes, the postponement of examinations in schools and colleges and restoration of cellular services in the state.

The students’ body also urged the state government to provide drinking water, food and other essentials in relief camps across the state and also suggested helicopter services between the districts of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal and Aizawl, Guwahati and Dimapur among others.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the Manipur government is holding discussions to address the matter of conducting examination in schools and colleges, providing helicopter services, and restoration of cellular networks.

The court then directed the Centre to take “positive action” on the remaining suggestions before July 14.