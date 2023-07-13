Several low-lying areas in Delhi were flooded on Thursday as the water level in the Yamuna River continues to be at its highest ever.

The level at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 208.48 metres on Thursday morning, 3.15 metres above the danger mark. The water level is likely to increase till 3 to 4 pm, the Central Water Commission has predicted, according to PTI.

#WATCH | Civil Lines area of Delhi flooded, latest visuals from the area.



Several areas of the city are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage. pic.twitter.com/UecZsfIBwb — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Visuals shared on social media showed the water level swelled in the areas of Nigambodh Ghat, Civil Lines, Wazirabad and parts of Old Delhi. The water from the river also inundated the key Ring Road in north Delhi and caused traffic jams in several parts.

The sharp rise in water level was due to continuous rainfall in the Delhi-National Capital Region region since Saturday. On Sunday, the city had witnessed its highest rainfall – 153 mm – in a single day since 1982.

Haryana had also discharged water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar on Monday.

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that three water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla have been shut as the Yamuna river overflowed.

“Due to this, there will be a water shortage in some areas of Delhi,” he said. “ “As soon as the Yamuna water recedes, we will try to start them as soon as possible.”

He also said that the Delhi government has ordered closure of all schools in areas that have been flooded or are likely to see flooding.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that the entry and exit gates at the Yamuna Bank Metro Station have been temporarily closed. “However, the interchange facility is still available and services on Blue Line are running normally,” it added. “Kindly plan your journey accordingly.”