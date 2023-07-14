Members of the European Parliament holding a discussion on the violence in Manipur amounts to interference in India’s internal affairs and reflects a “colonial mindset”, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, a resolution at the European Parliament said that intolerance towards minorities has contributed to the Manipur violence and urged the Indian government to protect all minorities. The resolution urged Indian authorities to allow independent investigations into the violence, to tackle impunity and to lift the internet ban in the northeastern state.

Commenting on the development, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “Such interference in India’s internal affairs is unacceptable, and reflects a colonial mindset. Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order.”

Bagchi added that the European Parliament “would be well advised to utilise its time more productively on its internal issues”.

Our response to media queries on the European Parliament discussing developments in Manipur:https://t.co/6jD1FE85Ns pic.twitter.com/6jqlDzoLs1 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 13, 2023

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Kuki and majority Meitei communities since May 3. Widespread incidents of violence and arson continue to deepen the crisis in the state. Over 140 people have been killed and nearly 60,000 have been forced to flee their homes.

The violence began after thousands participated in a protest march organised by the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur to oppose the demand of the majority Meitei community to be included in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Internet had been banned since the violence broke out, paralysing the state’s economy. Last week, the Manipur High Court ordered the state government to partially lift the internet ban. The state government has filed an appeal against the order in the Supreme Court.