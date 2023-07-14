The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mizoram vice-president R Vanramchhuanga on Thursday resigned from his post as well as the party, accusing the Centre of indifference towards the Christian community amid the violence in Manipur, The Print reported.

Vanramchhuanga said in his resignation letter to Mizoram BJP chief Vanlalhmuaka that he was deeply hurt by “anti-Christian activities” in the neighbouring state. He alleged that Meitei militants had burnt down “357 Christian churches, pastor quarters and office buildings belonging to different churches”.

The former BJP leader accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh of failing to protect the community. “Shah had himself gone to [Manipur capital] Imphal and stayed for three days and two nights, but during his arrival, and even after he left, the burning and violence continues,” he said.

Vanramchhuanga said the developments in Manipur gave credence to allegations that the BJP is an anti-Christian party, The Indian Express reported.

In response to a question about his future course of action, he said that leaders from some other parties had visited him on Thursday but he was yet to decide on the steps he would take.

Assembly elections in Mizoram are slated to take place by the end of the year.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3. Over 140 people have been killed and nearly 60,000 have been forced to flee their homes due to the violence.

While a majority of the Meiteis in the state are Hindus, most Kukis and Nagas are Christians. The Mizo community in Mizoram shares ethnic ties with Manipur’s Kuki-Zomi community.

Meitei Leepun chief booked for promoting enmity

The Manipur Police have booked Pramot Singh, the chief of Meitei Leepun, on charges of promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy, The Hindu reported on Wednesday.

The Meitei Leepun, along with another Meitei group named Arambai Tenggo, has been accused of being involved in violence against Kukis in Manipur.

The Kuki Students Organisation in the Kangpokpi district had filed a complaint against Singh, based on which the police filed the case.

The complaint cited an interview that Singh gave to The Wire, in which he warned that there would be a civil war if the Manipur and central government do not intervene in the violence. “The Kukis will not be able to defend themselves,” he declared.

The complaint was filed on June 13, but the first information report was only registered on July 8, according to The Hindu.