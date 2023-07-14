Three children drowned to death while bathing in a waterlogged area in Delhi’s Mukundpur, PTI reported. These are the first rain-related deaths in Delhi this year.

The boys, aged between 10 and 12, were residents of North East Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the incident was unfortunate and advised residents to stay away from flooded areas and water bodies, reported ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi | It is very unfortunate.. those three children went swimming in the river.. we have warned so many times that do not go near the rivers…This is a very big crisis..everyone should work together and not play the blame game: Arvind Kejriwal, CM of Delhi on three… pic.twitter.com/GUxwv4a3EU — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Several parts of Delhi are inundated with the level of Yamuna river rising to an all-time high of 207.81 metres on Thursday. The danger mark mark of the river is 206.24 metres. The level reduced 208.17 metres at 6 pm on Friday but the low-lying areas in the city remain submerged, reported PTI.

On Friday morning, floodwaters reached the entrance of the Supreme Court and submerged the busy ITO intersection and Raj Ghat.

Kejriwal said the water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal, which were shut down on Thursday, will resume functioning by Saturday morning if Yamuna level drops to 207.7 metres, reported PTI.

He said that the Indian Navy is working to open five of 32 gates at the ITO barrage that have jammed and are obstructing the drainage of water from Delhi.

“The Haryana government is responsible for their maintenance but they have no interest,” Kejriwal told reporters. “We will surely begin the process to take control of the barrage.”

Three water treatment plants were shut down on Thursday due to the rising Yamuna water level, the chief minister said, adding the Okhla water treatment plant resumed operation on Friday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for moderate rain and thundershowers on Saturday, reported PTI. A yellow alert recommends the residents to be vigilant of changing weather conditions.

Parts of Delhi, including Laxmi Nagar, Ayanagar, Lodhi Road, Mungeshpur and a few localities in East Delhi, saw light rainfall on Friday. There was a light drizzle in other areas too, according to PTI.