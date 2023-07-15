A 23-year-old Indian student was assaulted allegedly by a group of Khalistan supporters in Sydney on Friday, reported PTI.

The student, who also works part-time as a driver, was about to leave for work when the group allegedly attacked him with iron rods in Sydney’s western suburb of Merrylands.

“As soon as I sat in my driving seat, these Khalistan supporters came out of nowhere,” the student said. “One of them opened the left side door of my vehicle and hit me with an iron road on my cheekbone under my left eye.”

The student said that he was dragged out of the vehicle and beaten with iron rods. Two of the assailants also recorded a video of the incident, he said.

“Everything happened within 5 minutes and they left saying this should be enough lesson for me for opposing the Khalistan issue, if not they are ready to give me more lessons like this,” he said, according to PTI.



The student was taken to Westmead Hospital as he sustained injuries to his head, leg, and arm.

“The 23-year-old was allegedly kicked, punched, and hit with the metal pole repeatedly before the four men left the scene in a grey sedan,” a spokesperson of the New South Wales Police said, reported The Australia Today.

Andrew Charlton, the local MP, said that there is no place for extremism or violence of any kind in the community, reported the news website.

“People should be safe and secure in our community,” Charlton said. “I have contacted the relevant authorities regarding this incident and will monitor the situation as it unfolds.”