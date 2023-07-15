The Yamuna river’s level receded in Delhi on Saturday morning but remained above the danger mark, PTI reported.

The river’s level came down to 207.58 metres at 8 am on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday in Delhi, PTI reported citing the Central Water Commission. The danger mark for the river is 206.24 metres. Several low-lying areas of the national capital remain inundated even as water began to recede.

On Friday morning, floodwaters reached the entrance of the Supreme Court and submerged the busy ITO intersection and Raj Ghat. Three children had also drowned while bathing in a waterlogged area in Delhi’s Mukundpur on Friday, marking the first rain-related deaths this year.

The flooding in the national capital occurred as “uncontrolled volumes of water” was released into the Yamuna from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi said.

The barrage has filled up due to very heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, where there has been large-scale damage to life and property. On Friday, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh till July 19.

The Delhi government had also shut down water treatment plants at Okhla, Wazirabad and Chandrawal on Thursday after they were inundated. On Friday, the Okhla water plant was reopened. The Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants are expected to start functioning from Sunday, provided there is no heavy rainfall, Kejriwal said in a tweet.

“We are waiting for the water to recede so that the equipment at water treatment plants can be cleaned and dried,” Delhi Water minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Saturday. “Right now nearly one fourth of Delhi’s water production is affected and people are facing water shortage.”

परसों Wazirabad Water Plant में पानी घुस गया, Plant बंद करना पड़ा



अब पानी कम होने के बाद, Okhla Plant Pumps शुरू कर दिए, 20MGD बढ़ेगा



240MGD अभी भी बाकी है, एक चौथाई supply affected है। सरकार को खेद है। सरकार की पूरी कोशिश जारी है।



—@Saurabh_MLAgk pic.twitter.com/kqnkUS6pA1 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 15, 2023

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also removed speed restrictions on the movement of trains on the Yamuna bridges as the water level of the river receded. Earlier, trains were passing through all four Metro bridges on the river with a restricted speed of 30 kilometres per hour as a precautionary measure.

The four bridges are at Yamuna Bank (698.8 meter on Blue Line), Nizamuddin (602.8 meter on Pink Line), Kalindi Kunj (574 meter on Magenta Line), and Shastri Park (553 meter on Red Line).