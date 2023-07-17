The water level in the Yamuna in Delhi rose again on Monday after receding over the last two days.

At noon, the river was flowing at 205.80 metres, up from 205.58 metres at 9 am, PTI reported. The level has remained above the danger mark of 205.33 metres for nearly a week now.

On July 12, the water level had surged to a 45-year high, causing widespread flooding. It eventually came down to 205.52 metres on Sunday night, from 207.58 metres a day earlier.

Delhi Public Works Department minister Atishi said that the Central Water Commission expects the water level to reach 206.1 metres by Monday night.

The Aam Aadmi Party minister said that the water level rose again because of heavy rainfall in some areas of Haryana.

Atishi urged those living in relief camps to not go back to their homes till the water level is below the danger mark.

हरियाणा में कुछ इलाक़ों में कल भारी बारिश की वजह से आज यमुना का जल स्तर थोड़ा बढ़ रहा है। Central Water Commission का अनुमान है कि रात तक 206.1m तक पहुँच सकता है। दिल्ली वालों के लिए इस से ख़तरा नहीं है।



परंतु relief camps में रह रहे सभी लोगों से अनुरोध है कि वे अभी अपने घर… — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) July 17, 2023

Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the Centre and in Haryana have conspired to release water from the Hathnikund barrage in the adjacent state.

But an unidentified official from the Central Water Commission told The Indian Express that the barrage has not been discharging large volumes of water.